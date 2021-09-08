British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 485.43 Average PT from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter bought 15,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Insiders have bought a total of 57,215 shares of company stock worth $29,041,298 in the last three months.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 525.40 ($6.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 514.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

