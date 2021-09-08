Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $445.55 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $173.44 and a one year high of $458.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.03 and a 200-day moving average of $362.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

