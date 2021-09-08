Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.39.

