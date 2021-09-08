Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,342 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.