Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 195.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 298,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 197,285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 623.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

