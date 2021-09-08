Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. 17,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,072. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.