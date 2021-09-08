Bp Plc Sells 3,113 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of research firms have commented on A. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

