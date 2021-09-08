Bp Plc Sells 2,158 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

