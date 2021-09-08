Bp Plc Sells 1,988 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

