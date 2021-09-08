Bp Plc Sells 1,044 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $476.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

