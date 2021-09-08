Bp Plc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

