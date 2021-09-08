Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

