Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bp Plc cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $881.76 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $827.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.75. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.