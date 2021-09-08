BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $218,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.