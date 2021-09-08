Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,878 shares of company stock worth $1,294,919 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

