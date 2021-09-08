BOOM Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $4.93 million and $68,802.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

