BonFi Price Reaches $0.0031 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BonFi has a market cap of $927,882.59 and $150,691.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonFi has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00741024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043257 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

