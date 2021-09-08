Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 2.4%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 2,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

