Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Speculative Buy Rating at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.92. 7,077,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

