BOMB Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $297,037.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,451 coins and its circulating supply is 903,663 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

