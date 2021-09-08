BOLT Price Reaches $0.0067 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $199,751.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

