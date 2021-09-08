Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.