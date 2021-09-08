Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

BOY stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 950 ($12.41). The company had a trading volume of 200,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 911.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 848.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

