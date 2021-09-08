Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Quiet Period Set To End on September 13th

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BWCAU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

