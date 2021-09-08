Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $27,980.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BLFY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
