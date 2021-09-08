Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $27,980.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

