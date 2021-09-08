BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173,310 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises about 2.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 119,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000.

NYSE HYT remained flat at $$12.49 on Wednesday. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,945. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

