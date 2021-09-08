BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Cfra raised their price objective on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

BB opened at C$13.72 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

