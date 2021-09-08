BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

BJ opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.