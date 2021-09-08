Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.27 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.46 or 0.99928609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007564 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars.

