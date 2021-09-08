Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $116,532.19 and approximately $178.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016203 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

