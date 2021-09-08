Biotron (BTRN) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a market capitalization of $61,333.56 and approximately $19.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00151387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00719154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042044 BTC.

BTRN is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

