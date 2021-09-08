BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 1.7%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 200,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 563,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

