Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 278,559 shares of company stock worth $60,457,042. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $299.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.