Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $92,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 321,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

