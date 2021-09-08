Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

