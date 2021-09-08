BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $64.30 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00128346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00184256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.07209689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,190.21 or 0.99975148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00724302 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

