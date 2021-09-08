BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

