Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.75 million and $1,147.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00151320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00719999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.