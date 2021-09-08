BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.78. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 15,293 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $903.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

