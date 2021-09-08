Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 912 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

