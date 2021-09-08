Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.