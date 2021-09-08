Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

