Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

