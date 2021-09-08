Bessemer Group Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock worth $1,596,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.