Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.