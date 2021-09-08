Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

