Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 36,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,745. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

