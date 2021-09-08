Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 23,772 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 323,595 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

