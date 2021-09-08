Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,092 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 99,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.13. 43,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.