Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,463.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,322.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

